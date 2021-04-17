Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $53.27 on Friday. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $835.81 million, a PE ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

