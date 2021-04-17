Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.81 million, a P/E ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

