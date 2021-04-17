Arcblock 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.49 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $27.11 million and $24.49 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00067922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00022137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.45 or 0.00710778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00086771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00032913 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

