ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.