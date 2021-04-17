ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 812,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 117.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

