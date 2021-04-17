AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

ATR opened at $148.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

