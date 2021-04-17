Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $17.98.
About Apria
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
