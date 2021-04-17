Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.58. 1,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Molecular Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.