Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 717.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 84.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

AMAT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. 8,269,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

