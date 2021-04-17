Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.8% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,364. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.