Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.35 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $157.47 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00057501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.31 or 0.00349144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00024159 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.14 or 0.03621501 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

