Apella Capital LLC Sells 17,813 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 163,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,260. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.