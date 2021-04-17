Apella Capital LLC Sells 17,813 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

BSCP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 163,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,260. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.