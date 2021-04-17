Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 926,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,505. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.