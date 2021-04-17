Apella Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

QUAL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.59. 713,899 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55.

