Apella Capital LLC Has $14.82 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.