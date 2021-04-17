Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,202 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$22.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 216,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,451. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.