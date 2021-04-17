APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Lifted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

