Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Up 4%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 164,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at $334,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $5,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $2,890,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

