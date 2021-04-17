Andrew Frye Sells 10,999 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

