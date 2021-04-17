Andrew Frye Sells 10,999 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
