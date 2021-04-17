Analysts Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target at $51.88

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,436,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

