Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) PT at $27.90

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

RXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of RXT opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. State Street Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $9,767,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

