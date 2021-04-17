Analysts Set Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DARE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

