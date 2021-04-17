Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $77.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $380,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

