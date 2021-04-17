Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. KBR posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.08 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $73,894,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

