Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.35. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $247.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day moving average of $228.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

