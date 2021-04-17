Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $17.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.26 billion and the highest is $18.46 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $70.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.86 billion to $72.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.