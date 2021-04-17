Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

