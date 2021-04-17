Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.