Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $14.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.24.

SYF stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

