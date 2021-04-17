Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post sales of $346.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.70 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FLOW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of FLOW opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.