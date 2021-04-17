Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

