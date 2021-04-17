Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.79 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.71 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,121,424 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £23.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

