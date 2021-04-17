Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 155,213 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 155,213 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.