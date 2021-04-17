Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 187,087 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of SLM worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

