Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.04 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 195.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,757 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Equitable worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Equitable stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

