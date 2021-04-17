Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,195 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.