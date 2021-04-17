Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181,774 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

