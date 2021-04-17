Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Regency Centers worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

