Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,078 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,168,000 after buying an additional 2,832,287 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after buying an additional 522,845 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,152,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORA opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

