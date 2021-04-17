Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.01

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.01 and traded as high as $68.45. Amphenol shares last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 2,898,000 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

