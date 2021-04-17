Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 593,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

