AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

