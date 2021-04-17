Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.55

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.55 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 163.10 ($2.13). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 55,760 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £124.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

