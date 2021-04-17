Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.25 and its 200-day moving average is $235.54. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

