AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $141.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $133.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.