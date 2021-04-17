American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 9,825,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,277. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

