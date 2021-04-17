American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

