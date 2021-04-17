Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMRC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

AMRC opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 715,670 shares of company stock worth $33,493,886. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ameresco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

