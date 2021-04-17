Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

