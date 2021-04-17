AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,824. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

