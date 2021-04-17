AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMC opened at $9.33 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $102,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

